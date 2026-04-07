Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren rejects BJP’s victory claims, says ‘people’s court’ will decide outcome

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on April 7 pushed back against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s assertion of a sweeping win for the National Democratic Alliance in the ongoing state elections, saying the final verdict would depend on voters on the ground.

Speaking to reporters, Soren said electoral outcomes cannot be determined by projections alone. “Look, I have fought the election, so definitely people are on the ground… you will get to know better from the ground only,” he said, adding that his government had delivered on its responsibilities.

He dismissed the BJP’s seat predictions, accusing the party of relying on questionable methods. “Steal votes, commit robbery in votes, manipulate votes, manipulate voters… they have many parameters for making claims. Our parameter is the court of the people,” he said.

Responding to allegations involving the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and claims of multiple passports, Soren said the issue should be left to investigators. “Does a criminal ever admit his crime? This is a matter of investigation… those who investigate will tell,” he added.

Earlier, during a campaign visit to Assam, Soren criticised the so-called “double-engine government”, questioning its record on basic services. Addressing a gathering in Golaghat, he pointed to gaps in welfare delivery, asking how many people had actually received promised housing. He also raised concerns over the condition of tea garden workers and access to electricity, water, roads and healthcare.

Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam is scheduled in a single phase on April 9, with counting set for May 4. The contest is expected to be a direct fight between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress across the state.