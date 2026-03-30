JMM candidate Garnel Minz leads massive bike rally in Margherita, campaign heats up

The election atmosphere in the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly constituency intensified on March 30 as Jai Bharat Party and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Garnel Minz led a massive motorcycle rally, showcasing strength ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

The rally, which saw participation from over 300 motorcycles, began from the Powai railway gate and culminated at Jagun, drawing significant public attention.

Supporters and party workers lined the route, welcoming Minz with enthusiasm, as campaign songs, drumbeats, and slogans filled the air across the constituency.

With campaigning gaining momentum, Margherita is witnessing a spirited contest among key candidates, including the BJP’s Bhaskar Sharma, Raijor Dal’s Rahul Chetry, and the JBP-JMM alliance candidate Garnel Minz.

As political parties ramp up outreach efforts, the constituency is emerging as a lively electoral battleground, with visible grassroots mobilisation and high-energy campaigns shaping the run-up to polling.