Kamrup sets up 24×7 election control room, unveils ‘Kamrupiya’ mascot ahead of 2026 polls

In preparation for the Assam Legislative Assembly Elections 2026, the Kamrup District Administration has notified a new Election Control Room contact number — 60027-21770 — to facilitate real-time grievance redressal.

Officials said the control room will function 24/7, allowing both the general public and political parties to report complaints or grievances related to election matters, including violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The facility will cover six Assembly constituencies in the district: Chamaria, Boko-Chaygaon (ST), Palasbari, Hajo-Sualkuchi (SC), Rangia, and Kamalpur. Complaints can be registered via phone calls or WhatsApp.

In a parallel initiative to boost voter participation, the district administration also unveiled its official election mascot, “Kamrupiya.” The mascot was launched by District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra in the presence of senior officials, including Superintendent of Police Subhasish Baruah.

Designed as a cheerful, blue, river-like character symbolising the Brahmaputra River, Kamrupiya is dressed in traditional Assamese attire and represents the district’s geographical identity, divided by the river into North and South Bank regions.

According to Assistant Commissioner Udeshna Sarma, who conceptualised the mascot, Kamrupiya aims to strengthen voter awareness under the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) programme, particularly encouraging youth participation.

The mascot features signboards indicating three constituencies each from both banks—Chamaria, Boko-Chaygaon, and Palasbari on the South Bank, and Hajo-Sualkuchi, Rangia, and Kamalpur on the North Bank—highlighting a coordinated and structured approach to election management in the district.