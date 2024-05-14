Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has officially entered the political arena by filing her nomination papers as the BJP candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday. Accompanied by her mother and sister, Kangana expressed her gratitude to the people of Mandi for their overwhelming support, which she cited as the primary motivation for her candidacy.

Kangana, aiming to transfer her film industry success to politics, pledged to make a significant impact, particularly in empowering women. Addressing concerns about the Congress party, she criticized what she called their "anti-national mentality." Her mother, Asha Ranaut, voiced confidence in Kangana's potential, highlighting the public's backing. Similarly, Kangana's sister, Rangoli Ranaut, expressed optimism and wished Kangana success in her political journey.

After completing the nomination process, Kangana expressed pride in representing the Mandi constituency and drew parallels between her potential political success and her achievements in Bollywood.

Kangana's candidacy adds a new layer of excitement to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, especially in Mandi, a Congress stronghold in Himachal Pradesh. She faces a tough opponent in Vikramaditya Singh, son of the late former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

The Himachal Pradesh election, set for June 1, will not only determine Lok Sabha representatives but also fill vacant seats in six assembly constituencies. The BJP, aiming to replicate its 2019 success, views Mandi as a key battleground.

Mandi holds symbolic importance for the Congress due to its association with the Virbhadra family. The seat is currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, widow of the late leader Virbhadra Singh, who won it in a bye-election after the death of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.