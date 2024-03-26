Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam state in north-eastern India, covering Karimganj and Hailakandi districts in the Barak Valley.

Demographic Information:

Language Percentage Bengali 86.84% Hindi 5.70% Bishnupriya 2.00% Bhojpuri 1.65%

Religion Percentage Muslims 56.4% Hindus 42.5% Christians 1.0% Others 0.1%



Covering an area of 1,809 square kilometres, Karimganj district boasts a diverse demographic landscape. According to the 2011 census, Bengali is the predominant language spoken by 86.84% of the population, followed by Hindi (5.70%), Bishnupriya (2.00%), and Bhojpuri (1.65%). Muslims constitute a slight majority in the district, comprising 56.4% of the population, with Hindus at 42.5% and Christians at 1.0%. Additionally, small populations of Jain, Buddhists, and Sikhs contribute to the district's rich cultural fabric.

Electoral Statistics:

Year BJP Votes AIUDF Votes Margin of Victory 2019 473,046 434,657 BJP won by 38,389 votes 2014 260,772 362,866 AIUDF won by 102,094 votes



As per electoral statistics, Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency had a total of 1,340,173 electors in the 2019 parliamentary elections. The BJP emerged victorious, with incumbent MP Kripanath Mallah securing 473,046 votes, while the AIUDF candidate Radheshyam Biswas garnered 434,657 votes, narrowly missing out on victory by 38,389 votes. In the 2014 elections, Biswas emerged victorious, securing 362,866 votes, while the BJP candidate Krishna Das trailed behind with 260,772 votes.

Candidates for 2024 Elections:

Party Candidate BJP Kripanath Mallah Congress Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury AIUDF Sabul Islam Chowdhury

The upcoming elections are expected to witness a three-cornered contest, with the BJP fielding Kripanath Mallah as its candidate. The Congress has nominated renowned lawyer Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury while the AIUDF has announced Sabul Islam Chowdhury alias Parul, a social worker and party leader, as its candidate.

Demographic Breakdown:

Literacy Rate Sex Ratio Rural Voters (%) Urban Voters (%) 79.72% 961:1000 91.6% 8.4%

In terms of demographics, the constituency boasts a literacy rate of 79.72%, with a sex ratio of 961 females for every 1000 males. Rural voters constitute the majority, accounting for approximately 91.6% of the electorate, while urban voters make up around 8.4%.



With the stage set for a fiercely competitive electoral battle, all eyes are on Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency as political parties vie for victory and strive to address the aspirations of its diverse populace.