Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi is poised for a historic win in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

According to the Election Commission figures, Gopi is leading with a comfortable lead of over 71,000 votes against his nearest rival.

Gopi’s nearest rival this time is CPI's V S Sunilkumar and Congress' K Muraleedharan.

"What was very impossible became gloriously possible," the actor who contested from the seat for the second time after losing in the last general elections in 2019 told reporters.

Terming PM Modi as his ‘political God’, Gopi said, "Attempts were made to mislead the voters but God led them on the correct path to accept my party through me ...even if some of you feel that this is a miracle, this miracle was imminent...The victory is due to people's blessings. I bow down to the truly secular voters of Thrissur who made this victory possible."

Furthermore, the actor said that he will work for Kerala and AIIMS, adding " I am in totally an ecstatic mood. What was very impossible became gloriously possible...it was not a 62-day campaign process, it was an emotional carriage for the past 7 years...I work for Kerala as a whole. My first pick will be to have AIIMS..."