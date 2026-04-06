'Khera’s end will be in Assam jail': Himanta Biswa Sarma flags ‘anomalies’ in UAE visa documents

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 6, alleged multiple “anomalies” in documents circulated by Congress leaders, claiming they were fabricated and warning of legal consequences under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Responding to claims made by Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi, Sarma said the two leaders held “coordinated press conferences” in Delhi and Guwahati based on what he described as “fraudulent material”.

Anomalies cited by Sarma

The Chief Minister pointed to several discrepancies, particularly in documents related to a purported United Arab Emirates (UAE) Golden Visa.

He said that the UAE issues only a Golden Visa and not passports to non-citizens, raising doubts about the authenticity of the document in circulation. He also highlighted inconsistencies in the identification number, including an incorrect year of birth.

Sarma further alleged that the visa number cited in the document belongs to an Egyptian national, suggesting possible identity misuse. He also pointed to visible discrepancies between original and edited documents, including identical features and missing elements, which he said indicate manipulation.

Additionally, he claimed that the images used were sourced from a Pakistan-linked social media group where lost identification documents had been shared.

Allegations of forgery

Accusing Congress leaders of attempting to defame him, Sarma said such materials could attract serious penal provisions related to fraud and forgery under the BNS. He also alleged attempts to create a morphed telephonic conversation between him and minister Pijush Hazarika, linked to the recent controversy involving singer Zubeen Garg.

Drawing a parallel with the St. Kitts forgery scandal, he claimed the episode reflects a similar attempt to falsely implicate individuals using fabricated documents.

Sarma said he would approach the police and courts over the matter, adding that such actions would have legal consequences.

He further alleged possible external interference in Assam’s political environment, claiming Pakistan’s involvement—an allegation he said he has been raising since July.

The Congress has not yet issued a detailed response to the allegations.