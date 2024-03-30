As the nation gears up for the 2024 Indian general election, Arunachal Pradesh stands poised to play a crucial role in shaping the political landscape. With two Lok Sabha seats up for grabs, the state is set to witness a riveting electoral battle on April 19. Let's take a look into the key details of the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency.

Total Lok Sabha Seats 2

Total Population 1,383,727 Population per Seat 691,864

Election Schedule for 2024:

Notification Date 20 March Last Date for Filing Nomination 27 March Scrutiny of Nomination 28 March Last Date for Withdrawal of Nomination 30 March Date of Poll 19 April Date of Counting of Votes/Result 4 June 2024 Number of Constituencies 2



Candidates and Parties:

Candidate Party Kiren Rijiju BJP Nabam Tuki INC Toko Sheetal Gana Suraksha Party

Last Election Results

Reflecting on the outcomes of the 2019 general elections provides valuable insights into the electoral dynamics of Arunachal Pradesh. In the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious, with Kiren Rijiju securing a significant mandate. Similarly, in the Arunachal East Lok Sabha constituency, BJP's Tapir Gao clinched victory.