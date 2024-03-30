Know Your Constituency: Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency - Candidates, Total Voter Count, Last Election Results
With two Lok Sabha seats up for grabs, the state is set to witness a riveting electoral battle on April 19.
As the nation gears up for the 2024 Indian general election, Arunachal Pradesh stands poised to play a crucial role in shaping the political landscape. With two Lok Sabha seats up for grabs, the state is set to witness a riveting electoral battle on April 19. Let's take a look into the key details of the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency.
|Total Lok Sabha Seats
|2
|Total Population
|1,383,727
|Population per Seat
|691,864
Election Schedule for 2024:
|Notification Date
|20 March
|Last Date for Filing Nomination
|27 March
|Scrutiny of Nomination
|28 March
|Last Date for Withdrawal of Nomination
|30 March
|Date of Poll
|19 April
|Date of Counting of Votes/Result
|4 June 2024
|Number of Constituencies
|2
Candidates and Parties:
|Candidate
|Party
|Kiren Rijiju
|BJP
|Nabam Tuki
|INC
|Toko Sheetal
|Gana Suraksha Party
Last Election Results
Reflecting on the outcomes of the 2019 general elections provides valuable insights into the electoral dynamics of Arunachal Pradesh. In the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious, with Kiren Rijiju securing a significant mandate. Similarly, in the Arunachal East Lok Sabha constituency, BJP's Tapir Gao clinched victory.
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