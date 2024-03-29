As the political fervor ramps up in Sikkim, the stage is set for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. With the voting date for the Sikkim Constituency scheduled for April 19, 2024, citizens are gearing up to exercise their democratic rights and make their voices heard.

The Sikkim Constituency, known for its unique political landscape, is brimming with anticipation as voters await the opportunity to cast their ballots. This constituency holds significant importance in the national political arena with its diverse demographics and distinct socio-economic fabric.

Mark your calendars, as the counting of votes and the announcement of results are slated for June 4, 2024, a day that will shape the future trajectory of the region's representation in the Lok Sabha.

Last Elections: 2019

Total Voter Turnout (EVM Poll) 339880 Total Postal Votes Cast 13535 Total Votes Cast 353415 Total Voter Turnout % 81.41 %

In reflection of the political dynamics of the region, the previous Lok Sabha Elections in 2019 witnessed a closely contested battle. Indra Hang Subba of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha emerged victorious, securing 166,922 votes, while Dek Bahadur Katwal of the Sikkim Democratic Front trailed closely with 154,489 votes. The margin of victory was a mere 12,433 votes.

Candidates for 2024 Elections

Gopal Chettri Indian National Congress Indra Hang Subba Sikkim Krantikari Morcha PD Rai Sikkim Democratic Front Bharat Basnett Citizen Action Party DC Nepal Bharatiya Janata Party Independent Candidates 4 to 5 candidates

Indra Hang Subba, who won the last election, is contesting for the second time. PD Rai from SDF, a two-time Lok Sabha MP, is contesting for the third time. Bharat Basnett, who was previously an MP candidate for Congress, is now contesting from CAP. DC Nepal from BJP comes from an RSS background and is a senior leader of BJP in Sikkim. Additionally, there are 4 to 5 independent candidates, although no independent MLA has ever won an MP seat.

Population and Voter Statistics

Total Voters 462456 Male Voters 232117 Female Voters 230334

Chief Electoral Officer D. Anandan revealed these voter statistics, indicating a balanced gender representation in the electorate.