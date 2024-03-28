Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday said that the level of enthusiasm among the people assures that BJP candidates will secure a record number of votes in Lok Sabha.



Dr. Saha said while leading a massive rally for the nomination filing of BJP candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma in the East (ST) Parliamentary seat.



Kriti Singh Debbarma filed the nomination papers before the Returning Officer Dr. Saju Vahid in Ambassa at Dhalai District.

He expressed confidence that the alliance formed by BJP, IPFT, and Tipra Motha would propel Tripura towards greater development in the days ahead.



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"The remarkable enthusiasm shown by the people assures me that our candidate will secure an unprecedented number of votes. Your display of unity in diversity is truly inspiring, and it is being witnessed throughout the country. The vision of 'Ek Tripura Srestha Tripura' is within reach if we remain united. The magnitude of this rally is unprecedented and reflects our deep love for our nation and its people," he remarked.

Dr. Saha noted that many individuals experienced heightened emotions, evident from trembling and increased heart rates, upon witnessing the massive gathering.

"It is imperative that we extend medical assistance to those in need. All communities, including Jati and Janajati, are committed to Tripura's development. Recognizing that the development of Tripura is intertwined with the progress of its indigenous communities, PM Modi's Act East policy, particularly tailored for Northeast states like Tripura, has been instrumental. We have embraced the HIRA Model and are dedicated to advancing under the collaborative efforts of BJP, IPFT, and Tipra Motha. Seeking your blessings, we pledge to reach every household to forge stronger bonds and garner support. With unwavering confidence in victory, I echo PM Modi's vision of achieving 370, if not surpassing it, and securing victory in both constituencies," he concluded.