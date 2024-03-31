Lakhimpur district is an administrative district in the state of Assam. The district headquarter is located at North Lakhimpur. The district is bounded on the North by Siang and Papumpare districts of Arunachal Pradesh and on the East by Dhemaji District and Subansiri River. Lakhimpur district occupies an area of 2,277 square kilometers (879 sq mi),[5] comparatively equivalent to Indonesia's Yapen Island.

According to the 2011 census Lakhimpur district has a population of 1,042,137, which is roughly equal to the nation of Cyprus or the US state of Rhode Island. This gives it a ranking of 435th in India out of a total of 640.

The district has a population density of 457 inhabitants per square kilometer. Its population growth rate over the decade 2001-2011 was 17.06 per cent. Lakhimpur has a sex ratio of 965 females for every 1000 males, with a literacy rate of 78.39 per cent.

8.77 per cent of the population lives in urban areas. Scheduled Castes and Tribes make up 7.85 per cent and 23.93 per cent of the population respectively.

76.49 per cent of the population are Hindus, followed by Muslims comprising 18.57 per cent and Christians are 4.43per cent of the population.

Table no. 1: Population based on religion Religion Per cent of Population Hindu 76.49 Muslim 18.57 Christian 4.43

As per 2011 census languages spoken in the Lakhimpur district are 57.8 per cent of the population speaking Assamese, 17.64 per cent Mising, 12.96 per cent Bengali, 2.46 per cent Sadri, 2.35 per cent Nepali, 1.21 per cent Deori and 1.17 per cent Hindi as their first language.

Table no. 2: Languages spoken by the population Languages Per cent of Population Assamese 57.8 Mising 17.64 Bengali 12.96 Sadri 2.46 Nepali 2.35 Deori 1.21 Hindi 1.17

Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam state in north-eastern India. Scheduled for phase 1 on April 19, the electoral landscape of Lakhimpur witnesses several nominations inlcuding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (AJP), All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (CPI), Socialist Unity Center of India (Communist) (SUCI), Voters Party International (VPI), and few independent candidates.

Candidates vying for victory are among Congress candidate Uday Shankar Hazarika, BJP MP Pradan Baruah, TMC Ghanakanta Chutia, CPI candidate Dhiren Kachari, SUCI candidate Pallab Pegu, VPI candidate Biren Bailung. Additionally, Gobin Biswakarma, Deb Nath Pait, Bikram Ramchiari have filed their nominations as independent candidates.

Comprising 9 assembly segments, it emerges as a crucial battleground for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Rongonadi, Naoboicha, Lakhimpur, Dhakuakhana, Dhemaji, Sissibargaon, Jonai, Sadiya and Doom Dooma are included in the segment.

Pradan Baruah of the BJP won the Lakhimpur constituency in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, securing 776406 votes. INC’s Anil Borgohain became first runner’s up with 425855 votes. Total votes from the Pradan Baruah constituency was 1283950.

Over the years, the political landscape of Jorhat was represented by various political parties. Ranee Narah of the INC won the constituency in 1998, 1999 and 2009, while Sarbananda Sonowal of the BJP won in 2014. Pradan Baruah’s victory in 2016 and 2019 continued the BJP's hold on the seat.

Table 3: A table wise presentation of Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Constituency since 1991-2019 Year Candidate Party 1991 Balin Kuli INC 1996 Arun Kumar Sarmah AGP 1998 Ranee Narah INC 1999 Ranee Narah INC 2004 Arun Kumar Sarmah AGP 2009 Ranee Narah INC 2014 Sarbananda Sonowal BJP 2016 Pradan Baruah BJP 2019 Pradan Baruah BJP

In 2014, Sarbananda Sonowal of the BJP won the Lakhimpur seat, marking a significant victory for the party in Assam. Sonowal’s election to the Lok Sabha was followed by his appointment as the Chief Minister of Assam after the 2016 assembly elections, necessitating a by-election for the Lakhimpur constituency. The by-election saw Pradan Baruah of the BJP maintaining the partys hold on the seat, defeating the Congress candidate and reinforcing the BJPs electoral appeal in the region.

As Lakhimpur readies itself for another electoral showdown, the stakes are high, and the outcome remains uncertain, promising a fiercely contested battle for parliamentary representation.