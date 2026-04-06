Last 10 years were for saving Assam’s identity, now time to take it global: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 6 said that the past decade was focused on safeguarding Assam’s identity, while the coming years would aim at taking the state to the global stage and strengthening its self-reliance.

Addressing an election rally in Barpeta ahead of the Assembly polls, Modi highlighted the BJP-led government’s work over the last ten years, stating that it prioritised peace, harmony and development in the state.

Drawing a contrast with the Indian National Congress, the Prime Minister alleged that the opposition lacks a long-term vision and focuses on short-term gains. He asserted that the BJP, on the other hand, works with a long-term roadmap aimed at building a developed Assam as part of a developed India.

“The last 10 years in Assam were about establishing peace and harmony. The coming years will expand Assam’s prosperity. The next phase will focus on self-reliance and taking Assam’s identity to the global stage,” Modi said.

Extending greetings on the BJP’s foundation day, he reiterated the party’s guiding principle of “Nation First” and called for continued public support to realise the goal of a developed and self-reliant India.

Highlighting Assam’s cultural and economic potential, Modi pointed to improved connectivity in the state, which he said has boosted tourism and regional development. He also mentioned that Joha rice produced in Assam is set to gain international reach, benefiting local farmers.

“Connectivity is expanding, tourism is growing, and its benefits are reaching every part of Assam,” he said, adding that the government remains committed to fulfilling its promises.

Assam will go to polls for its 126 Assembly constituencies on April 9, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.



(Inputs from ANI)