Reacting to a recent retweet by Pakistani politician Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Union Minister, Kiren Rijiju took to X to express his views. Rijiju's response was direct and assertive: "I've told you, not only Rahul Gandhi but Arvind Kejriwal has got massive support in Pakistan."

Rijiju's statement comes after Chaudhry Fawad Hussain retweeted Arvind Kejriwal's post after he cast his vote with family, stating, "May peace and harmony defeat forces of hate and extremism," accompanied by hashtags #MorePower #IndiaElection2024.

This incident comes in the wake of a similar occurrence involving Pakistani engagement with Indian political content on social media. Previously, there was a controversy when a post by Indian politician Rahul Gandhi received support and a retweet from a Pakistani minister, fueling discussions about external involvement in India's internal political discourse. The post from Ch Fawad Hussain featured excerpts from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech with the caption "Rahul on fire," drawing sharp criticism from BJP leaders.

This exchange of cross-border political sentiment comes amid Phase 6 of India's general elections, during which Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, cast his vote along with his family on Saturday, May 25. Kejriwal shared a family picture on his social media handle, expressing his reasons for voting and urging others to do the same.

"I voted today with my father, wife, and children. My mother is very ill. She could not go. I voted against dictatorship, unemployment, and inflation. You too must go and vote," Kejriwal's post stated, reflecting the significance of civic participation and his stance on key issues affecting the country.

While social media has become a platform for political discourse and messaging, the involvement of a Pakistani politician in amplifying Kejriwal's election message drew attention to the broader geopolitical context surrounding India's elections.

Reacting to Chaudhry Fawad Hussain's retweet, Kejriwal expressed his disapproval of foreign interference in India's internal affairs. "Chaudhry sahib, I and the people of my country are fully capable of handling our issues. Your tweet is not needed. The situation in Pakistan is very bad right now. You take care of your country," Kejriwal remarked.

Kejriwal emphasized that India's elections are an internal matter and reiterated the country's stance against external interference, particularly from countries known for sponsoring terrorism. This stance reflects broader sentiments in India regarding sovereignty and national integrity.