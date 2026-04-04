Liquor sale prohibited in Kamrup on polling and counting days

In view of the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Assam, 2026, the District Administration, Kamrup has declared “Dry Days” across the district to ensure free, fair, and peaceful conduct of the elections.



As per an order issued by the District Commissioner Shri Debar Kumar Mishra, all wholesale warehouses, IMFL/beer retail “OFF” and “ON” shops, and country spirit shops under Kamrup district will remain closed from 5:00 pm of April 7, 2026, to 5:00 pm of April 9, 2026, covering the polling period scheduled on April 9. Further, May 4, 2026 (counting day) has also been declared a “Dry Day” until the completion of the counting process.



During this period, the sale, distribution, and possession of liquor and other intoxicants are strictly prohibited in all public and private places, including hotels, restaurants, taverns, and shops across the district.



Any violation will invite strict legal action under relevant provisions of the Assam Excise Act and Rules, as well as Section 135(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the DC said in the order.



The District Administration has urged all stakeholders and citizens to comply with the order in the interest of maintaining law and order during the election process.