With barely two days left for the General Election to Lok Sabha 2024, South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner & District Election Officer, Hema Nayak convened the final Coordination meeting with all the Nodal Officers of various cells, Zonal Magistrates, Zonal Police Officers, Sector Officers and Police Sector Officers at the DRDA conference hall to ensure smooth and glitch-free conduct of the polling process.

Chairing the meeting, the DC & DEO Hema Nayak gave a briefing on the material dispatch and movement plan, receiving plan, 72 hours SOP and other election-related matters.

Stating that the co-ordination between Civil Sector and Police Sector officer is of utmost importance for smooth and successful conduct of polls, she made them familiarise with each other and also asked the Sector Officers to keep themselves well familiarised with their respective sectors. They were also asked to coordinate with the BLOs as they know all the voters of their respective polling stations.



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She also allayed the certain concerns of the sector officers saying that everything is being followed as per ECI guidelines.

South West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, Vikash Kumar also addressed the meeting and highlighted on maintenance of law & order during the time of election process. He asked the Sector Officers that if any problem came up during the polling to inform the District Police for immediate action.

Communication plan, traffic arrangement, webcasting, etc were also discussed during the meeting.