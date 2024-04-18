The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, with the first on April 19, the second on April 26, the third on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh on June 1.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4

Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections covering 21 states and Union Territories is scheduled to start on April 19 at 7 am.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024 1ST PHASE NORTHEAST SCHEDULE

> Arunachal Pradesh – Arunachal Pradesh East, Arunachal Pradesh West

> Assam – Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur

> Manipur – Inner Manipur, Outer Manipur

> Meghalaya – Shillong, Tura

> Mizoram – Mizoram

> Nagaland – Nagaland

> Sikkim – Sikkim

> Tripura – Tripura West

LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024 1ST PHASE: KEY CONSTITUENCIES

The key constituencies in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections include –

> Assam – Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, Jorhat

> Manipur- Inner Manipur, Outer Manipur

All eyes will be on the following key candidates in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections –

Gaurav Gogoi (son of former Congress CM Tarun Gogoi) Jorhat LS seat

Sarbananda Sonowal (former BJP CM of Assam) and sitting MP Dibrugarh LS seat

Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has been nominated as the Congress candidate for the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency while BJP has fielded Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh as candidate for Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

BJP ELECTION MANIFESTO 2024

With its main focus on the upliftment of women, youth, farmers and the poor, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its election manifesto — Sankalp Patra — for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Sunday.

Focal Points of BJP’s Election Manifesto

‘One Nation, One Election’ is one of the major highlights in the BJP’s 2024 election manifesto.

Another high point of the saffron camp’s manifesto was the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) implementation.

Free ration scheme to continue to be operational for the next five years.

Every senior citizen over the age of 70 years will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.



Also Read: Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024: 8647869 electors to decide fate of 35 candidates for 5 LS seat

The transgender community will be given recognition and will be included in the Ayushman Yojana.

The saffron camp focuses on bringing forward more Lakhpati Didis. It promises to make electricity bills zero with the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

The manifesto talks about ‘Virasat Se Vikas‘ and for the Ramayan Utsav to be celebrated across the world, promising more development in Ayodhya.

In the space world, the manifesto has said that India will send man on moon, and make Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

CONGRESS ELECTION MANIFESTO 2024

The Congress released its poll manifesto, ‘Nyay Patra’ at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi last week.

Focal Points of Congress’ Election Manifesto

Congress has promised to transfer Rs 1,00,000 a year to India’s poorest families as an unconditional cash transfer.

In another promise, Congress stated, “We will amend the election laws to combine the efficiency of the electronic voting machine (EVM) and the transparency of the ballot paper.”

Congress also said that they would repeal all laws and rules that unreasonably impede personal freedoms.