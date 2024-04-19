In the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, Assam emerges as the frontrunner with a remarkable 70.77% turnout, while Mizoram trails behind at 53.96%, by 6 pm marking distinct contrasts in voter participation among the northeastern states. India, on the whole, records an average turnout of 59.71% in the first phase of polling.

Assam has recorded the highest voter turnout percentage among the northeastern states, with a notable 70.77%.

In stark contrast, Mizoram has witnessed the lowest voter turnout, standing at 53.96% as of 6:00 PM. Despite being a crucial part of the region, Mizoram's comparatively lower participation emphasizes the need for increased civic awareness and engagement.

The data released by the electoral authorities reveals a diverse turnout scenario across the northeastern states:

- Assam: 70.77%

- Mizoram: 53.96%

- Tripura: 76.10%

- Manipur: 68.62%

- Meghalaya: 69.91%

- Sikkim: 68.06%

- Arunachal Pradesh: 64.07%

- Nagaland: 56.18%