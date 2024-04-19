Lok Sabha Election 2024: Assam leads with 70.77 per cent voter turnout by 6 pm, Mizoram lags at 53.96 per cent
Assam has recorded the highest voter turnout percentage among the northeastern states, with a notable 70.77 per cent.
In the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, Assam emerges as the frontrunner with a remarkable 70.77% turnout, while Mizoram trails behind at 53.96%, by 6 pm marking distinct contrasts in voter participation among the northeastern states. India, on the whole, records an average turnout of 59.71% in the first phase of polling.
Assam has recorded the highest voter turnout percentage among the northeastern states, with a notable 70.77%.
In stark contrast, Mizoram has witnessed the lowest voter turnout, standing at 53.96% as of 6:00 PM. Despite being a crucial part of the region, Mizoram's comparatively lower participation emphasizes the need for increased civic awareness and engagement.
The data released by the electoral authorities reveals a diverse turnout scenario across the northeastern states:
- Assam: 70.77%
- Mizoram: 53.96%
- Tripura: 76.10%
- Manipur: 68.62%
- Meghalaya: 69.91%
- Sikkim: 68.06%
- Arunachal Pradesh: 64.07%
- Nagaland: 56.18%
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