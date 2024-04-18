The electoral buzz in Assam intensifies as the state gears up for the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, scheduled for tomorrow. With 14 Lok Sabha constituencies up for grabs, the political landscape is alive with anticipation and fervor.

Phases and Constituencies

Assam's electoral journey unfolds across three phases: April 19, April 26, and May 7. In the inaugural phase tomorrow, voters in pivotal constituencies including Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat will cast their ballots.

Crucial Electoral Battlegrounds

Among the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam, several emerge as crucial battlegrounds where political fortunes may be determined. Kaziranga, known for its rich biodiversity, will witness a contest of ideologies and promises. Similarly, the constituencies of Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat hold significance in shaping the political narrative not only in Assam but also at the national level.

Previous Electoral Trends

Reflecting on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in nine out of the 14 seats in Assam, underlining its political dominance in the region. The Congress managed to clinch three seats, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) secured one seat. The BJP's impressive vote share of 36 percent cemented its position as a formidable political force in the state.

2024 Electoral Dynamics

As Assam braces for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a diverse array of political parties and alliances have thrown their hats into the electoral arena. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), spearheaded by the BJP, faces off against the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, led by the Indian National Congress and supported by regional players like the Assam Jatiya Parishad and others.

Key Players and Alliances

In this electoral spectacle, leaders like Sarbananda Sonowal of the BJP and Gourav Gogoi of the Indian National Congress emerge as pivotal figures rallying support for their respective alliances. As constituencies prepare to exercise their democratic right, the stage is set for a keenly contested electoral battle that will shape the political landscape of Assam and echo across the corridors of power in New Delhi.