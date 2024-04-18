Meghalaya is abuzz with electoral activity as the state prepares for the inaugural phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, slated for April 19. Adding to the intrigue, the spotlight shines on two women candidates from the National People's Party, each vying for a Lok Sabha seat.

While one contender is seeking victory in the Tura constituency, while the other is setting her sights on triumph in Shillong. In this political landscape, anticipation runs high as voters await the outcome that will shape the future trajectory of Meghalaya's governance.

Phases and Constituencies

The Lok Sabha elections in Meghalaya will be held in a single phase on April 19. Meghalaya has two Lok Sabha seats— Shillong and Tura. The results will be declared on June 4, 2024.

Crucial Electoral Battlegrounds

The only two Lok Sabha constituencies in Meghalaya – Shillong and Tura – have emerged as major electoral battlegrounds in the northeast. While Shillong, arguably referred to as the Rock Capital of India is known for its vibrant festivals, Tura is renowned for its firm political footing and both make way for an impactful political discourse in the state.

Previous Electoral Trends

In a retrospective glance at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the National People's Party (NPP) celebrated a significant victory in the Tura parliamentary seat, marking notable gains in their electoral stronghold. Meanwhile, Vincent H Pala of the Indian National Congress secured the position of Member of Parliament for the Shillong parliamentary constituency. With a total of 18,46,625 electors in the state half a decade ago, the voter turnout stood at 74.0%. In the Shillong Constituency, Pala garnered substantial support with 7,84,190 votes from 11,54,272 electors, resulting in a 19.4% margin victory. Conversely, in the Tura Constituency, Agatha K. Sangma commanded a strong electoral presence, with a voter turnout of 85.1% and a winning margin of 11.0%.

2024 Electoral Dynamics



As Meghalaya gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a plethora of political parties and alliances have entered the electoral fray to race to the top. With six candidates contesting from the Shillong constituency and four from Tura, the final face off is all set to begin. Meghalaya will witness the involvement of Congress MP Vincent H Pala, NPP’s (National People’s Party) Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, RDA’s (Regional Democratic Alliance) Robertjune Kharjahrin, VPP’s (Voice of the People Party) Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon; and two independent candidates Prof Lakhon Kma and Peter Shallam. From Tura constituency, LS MP from NPP Agatha Sangma, Congress’ Saleng Sangma, TMC’s (Trinamool Congress) Zenith Sangma and independent candidate Labenn Ch Marak.

Key Players and Alliances

In the unfolding drama of the electoral arena, notable figures such as Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma of the NPP and Mukul Sangma of the Trinamool Congress emerge as pivotal players, marshalling support for their respective alliances. Conrad stands firmly behind his sister Agatha in the Tura constituency, and alongside Cabinet minister Ampareen Lyngdoh in the Shillong constituency, while Mukul champions his brother Zenith Sangma's bid for Tura. Meanwhile, incumbent MP Vincent Pala of the Congress stands as a resilient figure, upholding the party's banner with unwavering determination. As the constituencies gear up to exercise their democratic rights, the stage is set for a fiercely contested electoral battle that will not only shape the political landscape of Meghalaya but also reverberate through the corridors of power in New Delhi.