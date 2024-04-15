Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on Monday said that this Lok Sabha election is crucial and will be held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee in mind, aiming for the outcome of a Vikshit Bharat by 2047.



He also said that voting for the BJP would directly strengthen PM Modi to make decisions for the national interest.



Addressing a massive election campaign along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at PWD Ground in Kumarghat under Unakoti District, Dr Saha said that the turnout during the filing of nomination papers had already indicated the outcome on June 04.



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"On March 28, when we filed the nomination papers for the East Parliamentary seats for Kriti Singh Debbarma, we witnessed a massive gathering and support from people of IPFT, BJP, and Tipra Motha. At that moment, we understood what the results would be, and the same trend was observed in the West Seat during the nomination papers filing of Biplab Kumar Deb. With PM Modi's guarantee in front, this election will proceed," said Dr. Saha.



He emphasized the importance of this election for the Vikshit Bharat by 2047.



"From Panchayat to Lok Sabha elections, BJP takes all elections very seriously. We must ensure to strengthen PM Modi's hand so that we can witness more development, and victory is assured. We urge everyone to cast their vote early in the morning in favour of our candidates," he added.