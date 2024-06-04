Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha clinched victory from the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal, as confirmed by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Sinha, representing the TMC, defeated his closest competitor, S S Ahluwalia of the BJP, by a substantial margin of 59,564 votes.

The results show Sinha securing 6,05,645 votes, while Ahluwalia garnered 5,46,081 votes. Sinha's triumph is a testament to his popularity and the TMC's strong showing in the region.

Shatrughan Sinha, known for his acting prowess and political career, has been a prominent figure in Indian politics. He was previously associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before joining the TMC. His victory in Asansol adds to his political legacy and further solidifies his standing in West Bengal's political landscape.