As the nation braces for the highly anticipated results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Assam's top police officials have assured the public of their commitment to maintaining law and order. Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh reiterated this commitment on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a post, DGP Singh stated the police force's preparedness to ensure a peaceful environment during the vote-counting process. "We remain committed to maintaining Law & Order at all costs," Singh wrote. "All District SPs have been suitably directed. Adequate force has been deployed and stand-by forces are also available to counter any mischief anywhere."

This statement came as a response to a post by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who underscored the government's dedication to a fair and peaceful counting process. "Ensuring a fair and peaceful counting process is our top priority," Sarma stated. "Strict instructions have been given to the police to maintain law and order. Any attempts to disrupt or take the law into their own hands will be met with firm action. We will not tolerate such behavior."