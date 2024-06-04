During the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, all 14 constituencies in Assam witnessed a significant voter turnout of 81.56 per cent, marking a new record in the state's electoral history. This turnout surpassed the previous highest recorded turnout by the slightest margin of 0.01 per cent, which occurred five years ago.

The constituencies awaiting the final outcome on June 4th include Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar, Nagaon, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, and Guwahati. Among these 14 Lok Sabha seats, 11 are unreserved, two are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, and one is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

According to the predictions of the India Today-Axis My India exit poll results, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to win 9-11 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, while the opposition alliance, INDIA bloc, is predicted to secure 2-4 constituencies in the 2024 general elections.

The counting has begun at 8 am, stay tuned.

Statutory warning: Exit polls can get it wrong.