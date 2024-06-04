Assam Lok Sabha Election Results HIGHLIGHTS: NDA set to take Assam with 11 seats, Congress wins 3
Bikash Chetry | Guwahati | Updated Jun 4, 2024 23:59 IST
Assam's Lok Sabha elections in 2024 saw a record-high voter turnout of 81.56 per cent, surpassing the previous highest turnout by a marginal 0.01 per cent. The 14 constituencies in Assam, including Kaziranga, Sonitpur, and Guwahati, are awaiting the final outcome on June 4. Predictions from the India Today-Axis My India exit poll indicate that the BJP-led NDA may secure 9-11 seats, while the opposition INDIA bloc could win 2-4 seats.
During the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, all 14 constituencies in Assam witnessed a significant voter turnout of 81.56 per cent, marking a new record in the state's electoral history. This turnout surpassed the previous highest recorded turnout by the slightest margin of 0.01 per cent, which occurred five years ago.
The constituencies awaiting the final outcome on June 4th include Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar, Nagaon, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, and Guwahati. Among these 14 Lok Sabha seats, 11 are unreserved, two are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, and one is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.
According to the predictions of the India Today-Axis My India exit poll results, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to win 9-11 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, while the opposition alliance, INDIA bloc, is predicted to secure 2-4 constituencies in the 2024 general elections.
The counting has begun at 8 am, stay tuned.
Statutory warning: Exit polls can get it wrong.
Updates to this blog have ended
Posted by :- Ashmita
Updates to this blog have ended.
I am the first CM been targeted by national leadership: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Posted by :- Ashmita
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded to remarks made by Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, who accused Sarma of betraying the Congress party after it lost power.
In response, Sarma highlighted his increased national profile and the significance of Assam's political presence on the national stage. "I am the first CM that has been targeted by national leadership so far. So it says that my national profile has gone up during this election," Sarma stated.
Leaders of particular religion worked against NDA in Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya: Assam CM
Posted by :- Ashmita
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Tuesday that the NDA lost the Lok Sabha seats in Nagaland and Meghalaya as leaders of a particular religion worked against the ruling alliance.
Speaking to reporters at the BJP's state office, Sarma remarked, "Leaders of a particular religion openly worked against the BJP and NDA in Nagaland, Manipur and Meghalaya and that religion has tremendous followers in those states. That made the difference."
Money, arrogant speeches don't win polls: BJP MLA praises Gaurav Gogoi for Jorhat win
Posted by :- Ashmita
Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP and Jorhat Lok Sabha seat candidate, secured a resounding victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election by a significant margin of votes. In response to his win, Bharatiya Janata Party politician Mrinal Saikia, who contested the Assam Legislative Assembly election in 2016 from Khumtai constituency, congratulated Gogoi on X, highlighting the significance of Gogoi's triumph in Jorhat.
He said, "Special congratulations to Gaurav Gogoi for your amazing win. This result is very significant in Jorhat in many ways. The outcome proved that- money, big publicity, overdoses of leaders, and arrogant speeches do not always help to win elections."
Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulates all BJP leaders who contested in Assam
Posted by :- Ashmita
Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to congratulate all the BJP and NDA leaders who contested in Assam and won.
He thanked Amarsing Tisso for winning Diphu.
Sarma also praised Bijuli Kalita Medhi on an X post for winning Guwahati constituency.
The Assam chief minister also congratulated Kripanath Mallah for winning Karimganj seat, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa for Kaziranga.
I bow down to people of Assam for blessing BJP, our NDA partners: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Posted by :- Ashmita
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank the people of Assam for "blessing" BJP and other NDA leaders in the state. He said, "I bow down to the people of Assam for blessing @BJP4Assam and our valued NDA partners with a massive mandate of 11 out of 14 seats in the state. The NDA has also bettered its overall vote share to nearly 46%, a huge jump from the 39% vote share we secured in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 44% in the 2021 assembly elections. This we have achieved despite the 40 percent minority population in the state."
BJP's Pradan Baruah wins in Lakhimpur constituency
Posted by :- Ashmita
BJP's Pradan Baruah has won the Lakhimpur constituency by 20,125 votes.
Sarbananda Sonowal wins Dibrugarh with 2,79,321 votes
Posted by :- Ashmita
Union Minister and Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has won in Dibrugarh constituency, defeating Lurinjyoti Gogoi by 2,79,321 votes.
BJP's Amarsing Tisso wins by 1,47,603 votes in Diphu
Posted by :- Ashmita
BJP's Amarsing Tisso has won by 1,47,603 votes in Diphu constituecy.
BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi wins in Guwahati by 2,51,090 votes
Posted by :- Ashmita
BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi won in Guwahati by 2,51,090 votes. Congress's Mira Borthakur Goswami was trailing by 2,51,090 votes.
BJP's Ranjit Dutta wins Sonitpur constituency
Posted by :- Ashmita
BJP's Ranjit Dutta wins Sonitpur constituency by 36,140 votes.
BJP's Kamakhya Prasad Tasa wins in Kaziranga constituency with 2,48,947 votes
Posted by :- Ashmita
BJP's Kamakhya Prasad Tasa has won in Kaziranga constituency with 2,48,947 votes.
BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi leading by 2,45,360 votes in Guwahati
Posted by :- Ashmita
BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi is leading by 2,45,360 votes in Guwahati. Congress leader Mira Borthakur is Goswami is trailing by 2,47,413 votes.
Money power, muscle power have been applied: BPF candidate Khampa Borgyari after defeat in Kokrajhar
Posted by :- Ashmita
After BPF's defeat in Kokrajhar, BPF candidate Khampa Borgyari said, "Though, this is our defeat, but it's our moral victory. The BTC people are with us and the UPPL has won only because of the strategy of allies."
He further alleged, "Money power and muscle power have been applied," adding, "A section of voters have lost their votes in the politics of temptation."
"The BPF will work with more attention than ever before and that it BPF will show good results in the upcoming elections."
BJP workers celebrate as Sarbananda Sonowal set to win Dibrugarh seat
Posted by :- Ashmita
BJP workers were seen celebrating as Union Minister and ex-Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is leading by 2,77,009 votes in Dibrugarh constituency.
Lok Sabha poll results 'moral victory' for INDIA bloc: Bhupen Kumar Borah
Posted by :- Ashmita
Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said today on June 4 that the Lok Sabha poll results were a "moral victory" for the INDIA bloc, maintaining that people have "rejected the politics of religious polarisation".
He also claimed that there was a "secret friendship" between BJP and AIUDF in the state, and the defeat of the AIUDF in this election would lead to the "weakening of the communal forces".
(With inputs from PTI)
BJP's Suklabaidya takes commanding lead in Silchar Parliamentary Constituency
Posted by :- Bikash Chetry
In the Silchar Parliamentary Constituency elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Parimal Suklabaidya, has surged ahead with a commanding lead. Suklabaidya has emerged as the frontrunner, securing a significant lead with 629,904 EVM votes, constituting an impressive 60.41% of the total votes.
Joyanta Basumatary Leads in Kokrajhar Constituency with 39.25% of Votes In the parliamentary elections for the Kokrajhar constit
Posted by :- Bikash Chetry
In the parliamentary elections for the Kokrajhar constituency in Assam, Joyanta Basumatary of the United People’s Party, Liberal (UPPL) is leading with a significant margin. Basumatary has secured 438,500 votes, which accounts for 39.25% of the total votes cast.
Kampa Borgoyari of the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) is trailing closely with 388,911 votes, representing 34.81% of the vote share. Garjan Masahary of the Indian National Congress (INC) has received 102,755 votes, making up 9.2% of the total.
BJP's Amarsing Tisso leads in Diphu Constituency with over 305,000 votes
Posted by :- Bikash Chetry
In the parliamentary elections for the Diphu constituency in Assam, Amarsing Tisso of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading with a significant margin. Tisso has secured 305,795 votes, which accounts for 48.57% of the total votes cast.
Independent candidate J. I. Kathar is trailing behind with 174,062 votes, representing 27.65% of the vote share. Joy Ram Engleng of the Indian National Congress has received 115,487 votes, making up 18.34% of the total.
BJP's Sarbananda Sonowal leads in Dibrugarh Constituency with over 685,000 votes
Posted by :- Bikash Chetry
In the parliamentary elections for the Dibrugarh constituency in Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading with a significant margin. Sonowal has secured 685,270 votes, which accounts for 54.23% of the total votes cast.
Trailing behind him is Lurinjyoti Gogoi of the Assam Jatiya Parishad, who has garnered 410,061 votes, representing 32.45% of the vote share. Manoj Dhanowar of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has received 136,494 votes, making up 10.8% of the total.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today