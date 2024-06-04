Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Mixed bag for BJP in Northeast, triumph in 2 states but setback in Manipur
Aparmita Das | Guwahati | Updated Jun 4, 2024 22:31 IST
The India Today-Axis My India exit poll, released on June 2, predicts that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and local parties will dominate the Lok Sabha elections in the eight northeastern states of India. These states, including Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Assam, hold a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats. The exit poll data, based on 5.8 lakh interviews across all 543 parliamentary constituencies, indicates a strong BJP and regional party presence in the region. Recent victories, such as the BJP's success in Arunachal Pradesh, hint at significant political changes anticipated in the next five years in the northeastern region.
According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll results released on June 2, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and local parties are projected to dominate the Lok Sabha elections across the eight northeastern states of India.
These states include Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Assam, collectively holding 25 seats in the Lok Sabha.
Arunachal, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur are holding two seats, while Nagaland, Mizoram, and Sikkim are holding one seat.
The India Today-Axis My India exit poll results showed the Sikkim Democratic Front winning the lone seat in Sikkim. In the two Lok Sabha seats of Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP is expected to emerge victorious, exit poll results showed. In Meghalaya, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll results predicted the BJP-led NDA alliance to emerge victorious in one of the two seats. In the two seats of Manipur, the BJP will be able to secure a majority, the exit poll showed. In Nagaland, the Congress would emerge victorious in the lone Lok Sabha seat of the state, the exit poll result showed.The Congress will emerge victorious in the state's lone Lok Sabha seat, the exit poll results showed. In Manipur, Congress is likely to win one seat while other parties are expected to win another seat, the exit poll data showed.
The exit poll data, derived from a comprehensive survey involving 5.8 lakh interviews conducted across all 543 parliamentary constituencies, indicates a significant sway towards the BJP and regional parties in the northeastern region.
The counting has begun at 8 am, stay tuned.
Statutory warning: Exit polls can get it wrong.
Updates to this blog have now ended
Posted by :- Aparmita
Updates to this blog have now ended.
Congress wins both seats in Manipur
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Inner Manipur: Congress' Angomcha Bimol Akoijam defeated BJP's Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, in a setback for the saffron party.
Outer Manipur: Congress candidate Alfred Kanngam S Arthur emerged victorious, defeating Kachui Timothy Zimik of the Naga Peoples' Front.
Nagaland: Congress' S Supong-Meren Jamir wins lone Lok Sabha seat, defeats NDPP's Chumben Murry
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Indian National Congress candidate S Supong-Meren Jamir has won the state's lone Lok Sabha seat, defeating his closest rival Chumben Murry of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) by a margin of 50,984 votes.
Tripura West: BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb wins, defeats Congress' Asish Kumar Saha
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BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb has registered a resounding victory in the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency, defeating his nearest rival Asish Kumar Saha of the Indian National Congress by a massive margin of 6,11,578 votes.
Deb's comprehensive triumph underlines the BJP's continued dominance in the state, with the party securing both the Lok Sabha seats in Tripura.
Mizoram: ZPM's Richard Vanlalhmangaiha wins lone seat, credits party wave
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Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha has won the state's lone Lok Sabha seat, defeating his nearest rival K Vanlalvena of the Mizo National Front (MNF) by a massive margin of 66,845 votes. Vanlalhmangaiha attributed his victory to the "strong wave" in favour of the ZPM since the party came to power in Mizoram last November. He stated, "It is because of the party wave and its policies, I received massive support from the people."
Arunachal East: BJP's Tapir Gao wins, defeats Congress rival Bosiram Siram
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The BJP has secured a victory in the Arunachal East Lok Sabha constituency as well. The party's candidate, Tapir Gao, has defeated his nearest rival, Bosiram Siram of the Indian National Congress, by a margin of 30,421 votes.
Arunachal West: Kiren Rijiju of BJP wins, defeats Congress' Nabam Tuki by over 1 lakh votes
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In Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Kiren Rijiju has emerged victorious, defeating his nearest rival Nabam Tuki of the Indian National Congress by a massive margin of 1,00,738 votes. As per the latest updates from the Election Commission, Rijiju secured a comprehensive win, cementing the BJP's stronghold in the state.
BJP's Kriti Devi Debbarman wins Tripura East LS seat, defeats CPI(M) rival by massive margin
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BJP candidate Kriti Devi Debbarman has emerged victorious in the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Debbarman, who is the sister of Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Debbarma, defeated her nearest rival Rajendra Reang of the CPI(M) by a staggering margin of 4,86,819 votes, as per the Election Commission's website.
BJP's Debbarman secured 7,77,447 votes, while CPI(M)'s Reang managed to get 2,90,628 votes in the constituency.
Celebrations erupt as VPP secures historic win in Shillong
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The India Today-Axis My India exit poll results predicted a victory for the opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP), and the trends have aligned with these predictions. VPP candidate Ricky Andrew J Syngkon has won the Shillong Parliamentary Constituency by a margin of over 3.7 lakh votes.
With Syngkon's historic win, celebrations have erupted among VPP party workers and supporters. This marks the regional party's first-ever Lok Sabha victory, and the atmosphere is filled with dance, music, and chants of victory.
VPP chief Ardent Basaiawmoit stated that the party, energised by this win, will focus on addressing corruption issues at the national level.
Opposition deals blow to ruling NPP-MDA in Meghalaya, wins both Lok Sabha seats
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Opposition parties have won both Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya, dealing a setback to the ruling National People's Party (NPP) and Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA).
Regional Voice of the People Party (VPP) candidate Ricky Andrew J Syngkon secured a massive victory in Shillong, defeating sitting MP Vincent H Pala (Congress) and NPP's Ampareen Lyngdoh by a margin of over 3.7 lakh votes.
In Tura, Congress candidate Saleng A Sangma sprang a surprise by defeating sitting MP and NPP's Agatha Sangma, sister of CM Conrad Sangma, by 1.55 lakh votes - wresting the seat from the family after 33 years.
CM Conrad Sangma took to X (formerly Twitter), accepting the people's mandate and wishing the winning candidates well.
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha retains lone LS seat, credits people's trust
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The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has retained the state's lone Lok Sabha seat, with sitting MP Indra Hang Subba defeating his nearest rival by 78,766 votes. In an interview with India Today NE, Subba credited the victory to people's faith in the party and its leadership, stating they have increased their majority. He assured constructive measures for development and said the party's alliance with NDA will be decided soon. Subba also commented that the opponents should rethink their approach after losing the people's trust.
BJP credits PM Modi wave for Tripura Lok Sabha lead
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BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya has expressed confidence in PM Narendra Modi's continued leadership, citing the BJP's strong performance as evidence. He stated, "The results showcase the trust and confidence people have in PM Modi. I extend my congratulations to the people of both this state and the entire country. BJP is leading in both Tripura seats, underscoring our primary agenda of securing the victory." Bhattacharya further asserted that the electorate has firmly rejected the alliance between CPIM and Congress, deeming it unholy.
BJP set to sweep both LS Seats in Tripura
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The BJP is currently leading in both the Lok Sabha seats in Tripura as counting of votes is under way, according to the Election Commission's website.
In Tripura West, BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb is ahead of his nearest rival Asish Kumar Saha by a massive 5,93,829 votes.
In Tripura East, BJP candidate Kriti Devi Debbarman is leading by 4,79,685 votes over her nearest rival Rajendra Reang of the CPI(M).
With such substantial leads, the BJP seems set to claim both the Lok Sabha seats in Tripura.
BJP leading in both Arunachal LS seats
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The BJP is leading in the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh as counting of votes is under way.
In Arunachal West, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is leading by 95,188 votes over his nearest rival Nabam Tuki of the Congress.
In Arunachal East, BJP's sitting MP Tapir Gao is leading by 30,344 votes against Congress' Bosiram Siram.
Congress takes lead in both Manipur LS seats
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Congress is leading in both the Lok Sabha seats in Manipur on Tuesday afternoon, as per the Election Commission.
In the Inner Manipur seat, Congress candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam is leading over BJP's Thounaojam Basantakumar by 72,491 votes.
In the Outer Manipur seat, Congress' Alfred Kanngam S Arthur is ahead of NPF candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik by 49,709 votes.
Congress candidate extends lead in Nagaland
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Congress candidate S Supongmeren Jamir extended his lead over NDPP's Chumben Murry to 48,597 votes in Nagaland's lone Lok Sabha seat. Jamir polled 3,79,093 votes, Murry 3,30,850, and Independent Hayithung Tungoe Lotha 5,695 votes. The voter turnout was 57.72% of the 13.25 lakh electorate.
Tripura CEO assures smooth counting process
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Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Puneet Agarwal said the counting process is underway smoothly. He asked parties to file specific complaints with details like hall numbers and names if they face any issues, so that necessary action can be taken. Agarwal stated counting agents of parties are observing the process along with ECI observers.
VPP's Ricky Syngkon surges ahead in Shillong: A new force in Meghalaya politics
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Ricky Syngkon of the Voice of the People Party (VPP) has achieved a significant milestone by crossing the 4 lakh vote mark in the ongoing Shillong constituency race. His competitors, Vincent H. Pala and Ampareen Lyngdoh, trail far behind Syngkon by a massive margin. This remarkable performance underlines the growing influence of the VPP, a relatively new regional party in Meghalaya's political landscape. It is noteworthy, during last year's assembly elections, VPP's Brightstarwell Marbaniang secured a resounding victory by a huge margin, signalling the party's emergence as a formidable player in the state's politics. With Syngkon's lead, it seems that the VPP is poised to claim the Shillong constituency seat in a historic win.
SKM's Indra Hang Subba surges ahead in Sikkim election trends
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As of 12 pm, the latest trends suggest that Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's (SKM) candidate, Indra Hang Subba, is poised to claim the Sikkim seat, leading with an impressive tally of 77,239 votes. Trailing behind is Bharat Basnett of the Citizen Action Party-Sikkim.
BJP leads in Arunachal with strong margin
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BJP's Kiren Rijiju maintains a commanding lead with 55,292 votes in Arunachal West, while in Arunachal East Bosiram Siram is leading by a margin of 23,886 votes.
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