According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll results released on June 2, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and local parties are projected to dominate the Lok Sabha elections across the eight northeastern states of India.

These states include Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Assam, collectively holding 25 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Arunachal, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur are holding two seats, while Nagaland, Mizoram, and Sikkim are holding one seat.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll results showed the Sikkim Democratic Front winning the lone seat in Sikkim. In the two Lok Sabha seats of Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP is expected to emerge victorious, exit poll results showed. In Meghalaya, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll results predicted the BJP-led NDA alliance to emerge victorious in one of the two seats. In the two seats of Manipur, the BJP will be able to secure a majority, the exit poll showed. In Nagaland, the Congress would emerge victorious in the lone Lok Sabha seat of the state, the exit poll result showed.The Congress will emerge victorious in the state's lone Lok Sabha seat, the exit poll results showed. In Manipur, Congress is likely to win one seat while other parties are expected to win another seat, the exit poll data showed.

The exit poll data, derived from a comprehensive survey involving 5.8 lakh interviews conducted across all 543 parliamentary constituencies, indicates a significant sway towards the BJP and regional parties in the northeastern region.

The counting has begun at 8 am, stay tuned.

Statutory warning: Exit polls can get it wrong.