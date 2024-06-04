Bharatiya Janata Party’s Smriti Irani is trailing by a margin of over 88,000 votes in the Amethi parliamentary seat against Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma.

In 2019, Smriti Irani had defeated Rahul Gandhi.

As per the latest trends on the official website of the Election Commission, Kishori Lal Sharma is leading by 88,908 votes.

Rahul Gandhi had represented the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2019.

The Congress leader had tasted defeat against Smriti Irani by a margin of more than 55,102 votes.

The BJP might be in for a major setback from the Amethi seat as Congress is enjoying an edge over the BJP leader by a huge margin of votes.