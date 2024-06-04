The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to be on course to dislodge Biju Janata Dal’s Naveen Patnaik's 24-year hold on Odisha as the saffron party won 23 Assembly seats, as of 6.40 pm.

The Biju Janata Dal secured victories on 16 seats and was ahead on 33 others, while the Congress party was a distant third in the Assembly poll race in Odisha, winning two seats and leading on 11 others.

If the BJP wins 74 seats which is needed to secure a majority in the 147-member Odisha Assembly, it would mark the first time that they would form the government in the coastal state and end Naveen Patnaik's 25-year-old tenure.

According to the Election Commission of India, the Congress party won 1 seat and is ahead in 14, while three Independents and one from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) were ahead.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi thanked the people of Odisha and assured that the government will fulfill the dreams of people.

Taking to the microblogging site X, he wrote, "Thank you Odisha! It’s a resounding victory for good governance and celebrating Odisha’s unique culture. BJP will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams of people and taking Odisha to new heights of progress. I am very proud of all our hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts."