A total of nine candidates, including those from BJP, CPIM, Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT)

are in the fray to contest in the East (ST) parliamentary constituency after their nominations were found valid during the scrutiny held on Friday (April 6).

Speaking with reporters, the Returning Officer of the East (ST) parliamentary constituency, Saju Wahid, said that they had received 14 forms from 9 candidates during the scrutiny.

"Today's scrutiny has been completed. We have received 14 forms from 9 candidates, and all 14 forms have been deemed valid. We received 4 forms from the BJP candidate and 3 forms from the CPIM candidate. Therefore, nine candidates and nine forms have been accepted, and the rest were set aside. Although Amra Bangli has submitted forms, it is not considered a registered party, so they are ready to contest independently. Thus, there will be six candidates contesting independently. There was a complaint from CPIM regarding a false affidavit, but it was rejected," he added.

From BJP, Kriti Singh Debbarma and CPIM candidate Rajendra Reang will contest from the seat.