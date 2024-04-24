The campaigning for the second phase of elections ends today, April 24.

As many as 89 constituencies spread across 13 states will go to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 26.

The first phase of polling held on April 19 saw a voter turnout of about 64 per cent.

The ongoing Lok Sabha Election is being held in seven phases.

The 89 Lok Sabha seats in 13 states scheduled for polls in the second phase include Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir.

The last phase is scheduled on June 1 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.



Also Read: Assam: Dry day announced in five parliamentary constituencies for Phase 2 Elections

In light of the upcoming Phase 2 elections in Assam, authorities have declared a dry day from 5 pm on April 24 to the evening of April 26 in several key districts. This decision affects the regions of Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar, and Nagaon.

During these designated dry days, a comprehensive shutdown of establishments involved in the sale or provision of alcoholic beverages is mandated. This includes wholesale warehouses, IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) retail outlets categorized as "OFF" and "ON" shops, Club "ON" premises, hotel establishments with liquor permits, star hotels, and country spirit shops.

The move comes as part of efforts to maintain order and ensure fair elections by minimizing potential disruptions linked to alcohol consumption. This directive underscores the significance of maintaining a conducive environment for the electoral process.