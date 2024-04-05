The Indian National Congress has unveiled its manifesto today. The manifesto outlined plans to reform election laws and safeguard personal freedoms, ahead of the upcoming elections. In a bid to enhance transparency and accountability in the electoral process, the party proposes a hybrid voting system that combines the efficiency of electronic voting machines (EVMs) with the transparency of traditional ballot papers.

Under the proposed system, voters will cast their votes using EVMs, but they will also receive a machine-generated voting slip. This slip can then be deposited into the Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) unit, allowing voters to verify their choices. The electronic vote tally will subsequently be cross-checked against the VVPAT slip tally, ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the voting process.

"We are committed to modernizing our electoral system while preserving transparency," affirmed a Congress spokesperson. "Our proposal combines the convenience of EVMs with the assurance of a paper trail, providing voters with confidence in the electoral outcome."

In addition to electoral reforms, the Congress manifesto addresses personal freedoms, pledging to protect citizens' rights to make choices regarding food, dress, love, marriage, travel, and residence across India. The party vows to repeal any laws or rules that unreasonably impinge on these freedoms, signaling a commitment to individual autonomy and diversity.

Furthermore, the Congress party promises to amend the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution to address political defection. Under the proposed amendment, defection – the act of leaving the original party on which an MLA or MP was elected – will result in automatic disqualification from membership in the Assembly or Parliament.

"We are dedicated to upholding the principles of democracy and ensuring the integrity of our institutions," stated a senior Congress leader. "By enacting these reforms, we aim to strengthen democratic processes and safeguard the fundamental rights of every Indian citizen."