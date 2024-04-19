As the first phase of Lok Sabha elections unfolds, the Northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura emerge as frontrunners in voter participation, showcasing the region's robust democratic spirit. Tripura leads the pack with an impressive 53.04 per cent turnout by 1 PM, setting a high bar for civic engagement.

Meghalaya follows closely with a turnout of 48.91 per cent, reflecting the enthusiasm of its electorate to cast their votes. Manipur also demonstrates strong participation, recording a turnout of 46.92 per cent, signaling a keen interest among voters to exercise their democratic rights.

Assam, a key state in the electoral landscape, records an overall turnout of 45.12 per cent by 1 PM, highlighting significant voter engagement across its constituencies.

Meanwhile, West Bengal, known for its politically charged atmosphere, witnesses a substantial turnout of 50.96 per cent, underscoring the active involvement of its citizens in the electoral process.

However, in Lakshadweep, voter turnout remains comparatively lower at 29.91 per cent, indicating the need for targeted voter awareness initiatives to encourage higher participation in the region.

The Election Commission of India, under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and his dedicated team, maintains a vigilant watch over polling proceedings to ensure adherence to electoral guidelines and facilitate a smooth voting experience for voters across the country.

With over 1.87 lakh polling stations established and 18 lakh personnel deployed to oversee operations in the 102 constituencies, the Election Commission remains committed to upholding the principles of free, fair, and transparent elections, fostering a vibrant democracy in India.