The Election Commission of India (ECI) is fully prepared for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, set to begin on Monday, May 20.

Polling will take place in 49 parliamentary constituencies across eight states and union territories.

The states and UTs participating in tomorrow’s elections include Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

In addition, voters in Odisha will also be casting their ballots for 35 Assembly Constituencies of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

The ECI has ensured that polling stations are well-equipped to accommodate voters, providing amenities such as shade, drinking water, ramps, toilets, and other essential facilities to create a comfortable and secure voting environment.

State CEOs, DEOs, and other state machinery have been instructed to implement adequate measures to combat the hot weather in affected areas. Polling parties have been dispatched to their respective stations with the necessary equipment and materials.

The Commission urges voters to participate in large numbers, emphasizing the importance of voting responsibly and with pride.

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