As the 18th Lok Sabha elections gear up for their first phase on April 19th, 2024, the Election Commission of India has laid out a comprehensive schedule spanning seven phases, concluding with the counting of votes on June 4th. Alongside the Lok Sabha elections, four states - Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Sikkim - are set to conduct their state elections concurrently, adding to the electoral fervor across the nation.

For first-time voters, here's a detailed guide to navigate through the polling process:

Eligibility to vote

Before heading to the polling booth, ensure your name is listed in the voter's list. You can verify this through the electoral registration officer of your locality or check online on the Election Commission's website.

Required documents

To cast your vote, ensure you have any of the following identity proof documents: Voter ID card, Aadhar card, PAN card, Driving license, Passport, Bank/Post office passbook with a photo, Pension document with photograph, MNREGA job card, Smart card issued by RGI under NPR, Service identity cards with photographs issued by central/state govt./PSU/public limited company, Health insurance smart cards issued under the Ministry of Labour scheme, or official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, etc.

Voting process:

Locate your polling booth: Use the EPIC number on your voter ID card to find out your designated polling booth in your assembly segment on the Election Commission's website. Verification process: At the polling booth, a polling officer will verify your name on the voter list and request your ID proof. Inking and documentation: Upon verification, your index finger will be inked, and you'll receive an acknowledgment slip. You'll also be required to sign a register. Proceeding to the polling booth: Hand over the acknowledgment slip to the next polling officer, display your inked finger, and enter the polling booth. Casting your vote: Inside the polling booth, use the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Press the button corresponding to the symbol of your preferred candidate. A beep sound will confirm your selection. Verification via VVPAT: After casting your vote, a slip will appear on the VVPAT machine displaying the serial number, name, and election symbol of your chosen candidate. NOTA option: If none of the candidates align with your choice, you have the option to select 'None of the Above' (NOTA) at the bottom of the EVM.

With this step-by-step guide, first-time voters can confidently participate in the democratic process and exercise their right to vote in the upcoming elections.