The Lok Sabha Elections of 2024 are set to witness a surge of young voters. A significant 1.8 crore voters will be participating for the first time.

Additionally, the age group of 20-29 years is expected to be strongly represented with 19.47 crore voters.

This could potentially influence the electoral outcomes and shape the political discourse of the country.

In a press conference held today, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sandhu announced the schedule for the General Elections 2024 to both the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. Describing it as an electoral management exercise of unprecedented scale and unparalleled globally, the Commission underlined its commitment to conducting transparent, fair and inclusive elections.



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One of the most significant aspects highlighted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) was the remarkable growth in various voter categories, particularly among women, youth, and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). With approximately 82 lakh registered PwDs, 2.2 lakh centenarian voters, and 48,000 gender voters, the electoral rolls now portray a diverse mosaic of the electorate, reflecting the ECI's unwavering commitment to inclusive representation.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, "In 12 states the ratio of women voters is higher than men voters, a total of 96.8 crore electors."