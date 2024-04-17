The TMC released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto promising several social welfare measures and repeal of the CAA if the opposition INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre.



Releasing the manifesto at the party headquarters here, TMC's Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O'Brien said, "These are the promises which we will fulfil as part of the INDIA bloc when it forms the next government."



"We promise to control petrol and diesel prices through the formulation of a price stabilisation fund. We also promise to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and stop the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in the country," senior TMC leader Amit Mitra said.



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The party also promised to provide a ration at the doorstep and 10 free cooking cylinders for BPL families.



The TMC walked out of the INDIA bloc in January over disagreements regarding seat-sharing with the Congress in Bengal.



However, the Mamata Banerjee-led party had said it continues to be part of the INDIA bloc at the national level.