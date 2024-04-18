The Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) under the authority of Eastern Nagaland Public Emergency on April 18 called for an indefinite total shutdown all over Eastern Nagaland jurisdiction w.e.f. 6:00 PM of April 18.

The Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) has issued a plea to the Eastern Nagaland Legislative Union (ENLU) and the public, urging them to respect their decision to abstain from the upcoming elections.

This move comes as a response to the government's perceived failure to uphold its promises.



Also Read: Nagaland: ENPO appeals 20 elected members to honour the decision of abstaining from LS polls

The ENPO, along with Tribal Bodies, the Eastern Nagaland Women's Organization (ENWO) and the Eastern Nagaland Students' Federation (ENSF), have jointly declared to protect any citizen of Eastern Nagaland who faces repercussions for abstaining from voting.

The ENPO believes that this collective decision not only showcases the unity and determination of their community but also sends a powerful message to the world about their commitment to securing a better future.

They have also expressed their hope to avoid any misunderstandings or confrontations on polling day, suggesting that elected members choosing to remain indoors could prevent any untoward incidents.