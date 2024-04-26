A voter turnout of 69.48 per cent was recorded till 3 PM on April 26 as polling was underway in the Tripura East (ST) Lok Sabha constituency amid tight security.

In the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the second phase witnessed a significant disparity in voter turnout across different states and union territories, however Tripura recorded the highest turnout of voters till 11 am across India. Tripura also recorded the highest voter turnout across India in the first phase of Lok Sabha election.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm. As of 11 am, Tripura’s voter turnout was 54.98 per cent.

The Election Commission has deployed over 16 lakh polling officials across 1.67 lakh polling stations to facilitate voting for over 15.88 crore eligible voters. Among them, 8.08 crore are male, 7.8 crore are female, and 5,929 are third gender electors.