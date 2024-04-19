In a seven-phase General Elections 2024, 102 Parliamentary Constituencies across 21 States/UTs went to polls today. States including Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep completed their voting process while Tripura took the top spot with the highest voter turnout of 79.90 percent till 7 am.

Tentative figure of voter turnout across 21 States/UTs reported is over 60% at 7 PM. The voting percentage is likely to go upwards when

reports from all polling stations are obtained as polling is scheduled till 6 PM in many Constituencies. Also, voters reaching the Polling stations till the end of polling hour are allowed to cast their vote.

Against the backdrop of a largely peaceful and conducive environment, the nation's diverse electorate painted vivid pictures of democracy in action. From bustling city centres to remote villages, the polling stations witnessed a colourful convergence of voters spanning

generations and backgrounds. Polling was seamless, based on meticulous planning and execution by the Commission and its officials in the field.

In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, voters belonging to the tribal communities came out in large numbers. Shompen tribe of Great Nicobar made history by casting their votes for the first time in #GeneralElections2024. In Mizoram, an elderly couple reaffirmed their vow to vote together. In Arunachal Pradesh, an elderly woman trekked to the Polling Station on her own volition despite having the home voting facility.

Voters braved the heat in most parts of the country while at others voters waited patiently in pouring rain. The Assured Minimum Facilities guaranteed by the ECI at every polling station were of immense support to them.

Voters came in colourful attire, reflecting the rich tapestry of Indian culture and proudly flaunted their selfies with inked fingers, symbolizing the accomplishment of their civic duty.