Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3: 94 seats across 12 states and Union Territories head to polls on May 7
In Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and the Union territories, voters will exercise their franchise, contributing to the vibrant tapestry of India's electoral democracy.
The Lok Sabha Elections for 2024 have reached a pivotal juncture as the nation braces for the third phase of polling. On May 7, ninety-four Lok Sabha seats spanning across 12 states and Union territories are set to witness the electoral exercise, marking a crucial chapter in the democratic journey of the country.
Among the regions poised for the electoral battle are Goa, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka, where a total of 49 seats will be contested. Notably, the electoral process will draw curtains on the election fervor in these states, concluding the mandate-seeking endeavors that commenced weeks ago.
Adding to the electoral spectacle, two seats in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will also be up for grabs, contributing to the overarching narrative of India's democratic ethos.
The electoral canvas extends further with constituencies from Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir witnessing the democratic exercise.
Among the prominent faces seeking the electorate's mandate in this phase are stalwarts such as Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha, and Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna. Their electoral fortunes, along with several others, will be sealed in the ballot boxes, awaiting the verdict of the people.
The list of constituencies going to polls in Phase 3 on May 7 encompasses a diverse array of regions, each carrying its own socio-political significance. From the verdant landscapes of Karnataka to the industrious heartlands of Gujarat, the democratic spirit resonates across the length and breadth of the nation.
In Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and the Union territories, voters will exercise their franchise, contributing to the vibrant tapestry of India's electoral democracy.
Besides these, voting will be held for 4 seats of Assam, 5 seats of Bihar, 7 seats of Chhattisgarh, 8 seats of Madhya Pradesh, 11 of Maharashtra, 10 of Uttar Pradesh, 4 of West Bengal, and 1 seat of Jammu and Kashmir.
Among the key candidates whose fates will be sealed in this phase are Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad), Basavaraj Bommai (Haveri), and Badruddin Ajmal (Dhubri).
List of constituencies going to polls in Phase 3 on May 7
Assam
Dhubri
Kokrajhar
Barpeta
Gauhati
Bihar
Jhanjharpur
Supaul
Araria
Madhepura
Khagaria
Chhattisgarh
Sarguja
Raigarh
Janjgir-Champa
Korba
Bilaspur
Durg
Raipur
Goa
North Goa
South Goa
Gujarat
Kachchh
Banaskantha
Patan
Mahesana
Sabarkantha
Gandhinagar
Ahmedabad East
Ahmedabad West
Surendranagar
Rajkot
Porbandar
Jamnagar
Junagadh
Amreli
Bhavnagar
Anand
Kheda
Panchmahal
Dahod
Vadodara
Chhota Udaipur
Bharuch
Bardoli
Surat
Navsari
Valsad
Karnataka
Chikkodi
Belgaum
Bagalkot
Bijapur
Gulbarga
Raichur
Bidar
Koppal
Bellary
Haveri
Dharwad
Uttara Kannada
Davangere
Shimoga
Madhya Pradesh
Bhind
Bhopal
Guna
Gwalior
Morena
Rajgarh
Sagar
Vidisha
Maharashtra
Baramati
Raigad
Osmanabad
Latur (SC)
Solapur (SC)
Madha
Sangli
Satara
Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg
Kolhapur
Hatkanangle
Uttar Pradesh
Sambhal
Hathras
Agra (SC)
Fatehpur Sikri
Firozabad
Mainpuri
Etah
Budaun
Aonla
Bareilly
West Bengal
Maldaha Uttar
Maldaha Dakshin
Jangipur
Murshidabad
Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu
Dadra and Nagar Haveli
Daman and Diu
Jammu and Kashmir
Anantnag-Rajouri
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