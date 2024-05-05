The Lok Sabha Elections for 2024 have reached a pivotal juncture as the nation braces for the third phase of polling. On May 7, ninety-four Lok Sabha seats spanning across 12 states and Union territories are set to witness the electoral exercise, marking a crucial chapter in the democratic journey of the country.

Among the regions poised for the electoral battle are Goa, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka, where a total of 49 seats will be contested. Notably, the electoral process will draw curtains on the election fervor in these states, concluding the mandate-seeking endeavors that commenced weeks ago.

Adding to the electoral spectacle, two seats in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will also be up for grabs, contributing to the overarching narrative of India's democratic ethos.

The electoral canvas extends further with constituencies from Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir witnessing the democratic exercise.

Among the prominent faces seeking the electorate's mandate in this phase are stalwarts such as Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha, and Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna. Their electoral fortunes, along with several others, will be sealed in the ballot boxes, awaiting the verdict of the people.

The list of constituencies going to polls in Phase 3 on May 7 encompasses a diverse array of regions, each carrying its own socio-political significance. From the verdant landscapes of Karnataka to the industrious heartlands of Gujarat, the democratic spirit resonates across the length and breadth of the nation.

In Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and the Union territories, voters will exercise their franchise, contributing to the vibrant tapestry of India's electoral democracy.



Besides these, voting will be held for 4 seats of Assam, 5 seats of Bihar, 7 seats of Chhattisgarh, 8 seats of Madhya Pradesh, 11 of Maharashtra, 10 of Uttar Pradesh, 4 of West Bengal, and 1 seat of Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the key candidates whose fates will be sealed in this phase are Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad), Basavaraj Bommai (Haveri), and Badruddin Ajmal (Dhubri).

List of constituencies going to polls in Phase 3 on May 7

Assam

Dhubri

Kokrajhar

Barpeta

Gauhati

Bihar

Jhanjharpur

Supaul

Araria

Madhepura

Khagaria

Chhattisgarh

Sarguja

Raigarh

Janjgir-Champa

Korba

Bilaspur

Durg

Raipur

Goa

North Goa

South Goa

Gujarat

Kachchh

Banaskantha

Patan

Mahesana

Sabarkantha

Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad East

Ahmedabad West

Surendranagar

Rajkot

Porbandar

Jamnagar

Junagadh

Amreli

Bhavnagar

Anand

Kheda

Panchmahal

Dahod

Vadodara

Chhota Udaipur

Bharuch

Bardoli

Surat

Navsari

Valsad

Karnataka

Chikkodi

Belgaum

Bagalkot

Bijapur

Gulbarga

Raichur

Bidar

Koppal

Bellary

Haveri

Dharwad

Uttara Kannada

Davangere

Shimoga

Madhya Pradesh

Bhind

Bhopal

Guna

Gwalior

Morena

Rajgarh

Sagar

Vidisha

Maharashtra

Baramati

Raigad

Osmanabad

Latur (SC)

Solapur (SC)

Madha

Sangli

Satara

Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg

Kolhapur

Hatkanangle

Uttar Pradesh

Sambhal

Hathras

Agra (SC)

Fatehpur Sikri

Firozabad

Mainpuri

Etah

Budaun

Aonla

Bareilly

West Bengal

Maldaha Uttar

Maldaha Dakshin

Jangipur

Murshidabad

Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Daman and Diu

Jammu and Kashmir

Anantnag-Rajouri