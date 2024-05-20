Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged citizens to participate in the fifth phase of the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections by voting in large numbers.

Stating that people must observe this democratic event, the Assam chief minister took to the microblogging site X and wrote, “I call upon all the citizens, whose constituencies are going to poll today on the 5th phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, to turn out in large numbers and exercise their democratic right.”

Furthermore, he also encouraged youngsters to vote. He said, “I especially call upon my young friends to be a part of this festival of democracy.”

Polling for the fifth phase of 2024 Lok Sabha general elections began across 49 constituencies across six states and two Union Territories, on May 20.

This election round is crucial as it will determine the electoral fate of many leaders including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

People have been lining up since morning to cast their votes across the constituencies.