Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 25 urged voters to participate in the sixth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections which is currently underway.

He encouraged citizens to exercise their democratic right in record numbers.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Assam chief minister said, “Urging all voters voting in the 6th Phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 today to cast their mandate in record numbers.”

Furthermore, he also urged youngsters to vote and set an example for others. He said, “My young friends should set an example and ensure their active participation in the festival of democracy.”

Polling for the sixth and the second last phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections began across 58 constituencies across six states and two Union Territories, on May 25.

With 11 crore voters set to exercise their democratic right, the phase 6 of the elections will decide the fate of 889 candidates.

People have been lining up since morning to cast their votes across the constituencies since 7 am on May 25.

The last phase of voting will take place on June 2 and counting of votes will take place on June 4.