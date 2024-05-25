Polling for the sixth and the second last phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections began across 58 constituencies across six states and two Union Territories, on May 25.

With 11 crore voters set to exercise their democratic right, the phase 6 of the elections will decide the fate of 889 candidates.

People have been lining up since morning to cast their votes across the constituencies since 7 am on May 25.

With Arvind Kejriwal out on bail till June 2, voting in Delhi is also under way in the sixth phase. All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi - North East Delhi, North West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, New Delhi will go to polls in this phase.

This phase is crucial as it will decide the electoral fate of high-profile candidates on several seats, including BJP leaders Maneka Gandhi, Manoj Tiwari, Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti, Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar, among others.

The last phase of voting will take place on June 2 and counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the first five phases of general elections 2024, polling has been completed on 428 parliamentary constituencies for 25 states and UTs in the first five phases of general elections 2024.