A voter turnout of 25.76 per cent was recorded till 11 am, during the sixth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections which is currently underway in 58 constituencies.

According to the poll panel, West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout, registering 36.88 per cent, while UP recorded 27.06 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 21.69 per cent while Anantnag Rajouri seat of Jammu and Kashmir recorded 23.1 per cent turnout, as per the poll panel.

With 11 crore voters set to exercise their democratic right, the phase 6 of the elections will decide the fate of 889 candidates.

This phase is crucial as it will decide the electoral fate of high-profile candidates on several seats, including BJP leaders Maneka Gandhi, Manoj Tiwari, Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti, Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar, among others.

The key candidates are Bhartiya Janata Party leaders (BJP) leaders Dharmendra Pradhan (Sambalpur), Naveen Jindal (Kurukshetra), Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi), Maneka Gandhi (Sultanpur) among others.

Meanwhile, the Congress party's prominent candidates are Kanhaiya Kumar (North East Delhi) and Raj Babbar (Gurgaon).

The last phase of voting will take place on June 2 and counting of votes will take place on June 4.

People have been lining up since morning to cast their votes across the constituencies since 7 am on May 25.