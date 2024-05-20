Polling for the fifth phase of 2024 Lok Sabha general elections began across 49 constituencies across six states and two Union Territories, on May 20.

This election round is crucial as it will determine the electoral fate of many leaders including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

People have been lining up since morning to cast their votes across the constituencies. Many Bollywood celebrities and other prominent personalities including Akshay Kumar, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reliance Group chairman and MD Anil Ambani, among others were also spotted casting their votes.

In total, 695 candidates, including 82 women, are in the fray for the 49 seats going to the polls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has urged voters to vote in greater numbers after a low turnout was recorded in the previous four phases.

More than 8.95 crore people, including 4.26 crore females and 5,409 third-gender electors, are eligible to vote in this round. 9.47 lakh polling officials have been deployed across 94,732 polling stations across the country.

It may be mentioned that the previous four phases have registered a total voter turnout of 66.95 percent.