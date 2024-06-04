Lok Sabha Elections results 2024: Full list of winners from Northeast
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The general elections were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 and the counting of votes started on June 4.
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Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The general elections were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 and the counting of votes started on June 4.
Check the full list of winners from the Northeast.
These states, including Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Assam, hold a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats.
The poll results indicate a strong BJP and regional party presence in the region.
Recent victories, such as the BJP's success in Arunachal Pradesh, hint at significant political changes anticipated in the northeastern region in the next five years.
|STATE
|SEAT
|Winning Candidate
|Winning Party
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Arunachal West
|Kiren Rijiju
|BJP
|Arunachal East
|Tapir Gao
|BJP
|Assam
|Kokrajhar (St)
|Joyanta Basumatary
|UPPL (BJP Ally)
|Dhubri
|Rakibul Hussian
|Congress
|Guwahati
|Bijuli Kalita Medhi
|BJP
|Barpeta
|Phanibhushan Choudhury
|AJP (BJP Ally)
|Darrang-Udalguri
|Dilip Saikia
|BJP
|Nagaon
|Pradyut Bordoloi
|Congress
|Kaziranga
|Kamakhya Prasad Tasa
|BJP
|Sonitpur
|Ranjit Dutta
|BJP
|Lakhimpur
|Pradan Baruah
|BJP
|Dibrugarh
|Sarabananda Sonowal
|BJP
|Jorhat
|Gaurav Gogoi
|Congress
|Diphu (St)
|Amar Sing Tisso
|BJP
|Silchar (Sc)
|Parimal Suklabaidya
|BJP
|Karimganj
|
|BJP
|Manipur
|Inner Manipur
|Angomcha Bimol Akoijam
|Congress
|Outer Manipur
|Alfred Kanngam S Arthur
|Congress
|Meghalaya
|Shillong
|Ricky Andrew J Syngkon
|Voice of People's Party
|Tura
|Saleng A Sangma
|Congress
|Mizoram
|Mizoram
|Richard Vanlalhmangaiha
|Zoram People's Movement
|Nagaland
|Nagaland
|S. Supongmeren Jamir
|Congress
|Sikkim
|Sikkim
|Indra Hang Subba
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
|Tripura
|Tripura West
|Biplab Kumar Deb
|BJP
|Tripura East
|Kriti Devi Debbarman
|BJP
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