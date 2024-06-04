Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The general elections were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 and the counting of votes started on June 4.

Check the full list of winners from the Northeast.



These states, including Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Assam, hold a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

The poll results indicate a strong BJP and regional party presence in the region.

Recent victories, such as the BJP's success in Arunachal Pradesh, hint at significant political changes anticipated in the northeastern region in the next five years.