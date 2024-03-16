The Election Commission announced on Saturday that the Lok Sabha elections for 543 seats will be conducted in seven phases starting from April 19. The results will be declared on June 4.

Assembly elections will be held in Andhra Pradesh on May 13, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on April 19. Odisha will vote in two phases on May 13 and May 20.

The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, has announced that the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024 will be conducted in seven phases starting from 19th April.

The first phase is scheduled for 19th April, followed by the second phase on 26th April, the third phase on 7th May, the fourth phase on 13th May, the fifth phase on 20th May, the sixth phase on 25th May, and the final seventh phase on 1st June.

The counting of votes will take place on 4th June. In addition to the Lok Sabha Elections, the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will be held on 13th May, while those in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are scheduled for 19th April.

The elections will be held in three phases in Assam. The first phase of polling will take place on April 19, the second phase will take place on 26 April and the third phase will take place on May 7.