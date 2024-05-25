The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections witnessed a cumulative voter turnout of 49.2 per cent across 58 parliamentary constituencies by 3 PM, according to data released by the Election Commission.

West Bengal led the turnout statistics with 70.19%, followed by Jharkhand at 54.34 per cent, Odisha at 48.44 per cent, Delhi at 44.58%, and Uttar Pradesh at 43.95 per cent.

This phase covered eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates are competing in these constituencies.

Simultaneously, voting for 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha is underway, with the state's assembly elections being held alongside the Lok Sabha elections.

Key constituencies in this phase include New Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk in the national capital, as well as Sultanpur and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Other notable seats are Anantnag-Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, Tamluk and Medinipur in West Bengal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Gurgaon, and Rohtak in Haryana, and Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Sambalpur in Odisha.

The stakes are particularly high for the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and other members of the INDIA bloc as the results of this phase could significantly influence the overall outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

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