Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the 2024 Lok Sabha election holds significant importance in re-electing Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India for a third term and in making a corruption-free country and developed nation.



Dr. Saha said this while addressing an election rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Tripura have been liberated from the misrule and violence of the CPIM. This election is crucial for building a developed nation, fulfilling PM Modi’s vision of a 'Vikshit Bharat' by 2047, ensuring the security of our country, and creating a corruption-free India. It is also important for development and to provide a fitting response to the INDI Alliance," he said.



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Dr. Saha highlighted that the people of Tripura are well aware of PM Modi's contributions to development.



"Without the development of the North East, the progress of India is not possible. That's why PM Modi introduced the Act East Policy. We take pride in that. PM Modi has introduced the HIRA Model, and we have received national highways, robust internet connections, railways, and other amenities. Thanks to the Act East Policy, the North East has witnessed significant development. The Vande Bharat initiative will soon commence. Thanks to PM Modi, we now have an international airport," said Dr. Saha, underscoring that peace in the North East is essential for development.



The Chief Minister also highlighted that, due to PM Modi, 4.5 lakh people have received houses under the PM-Awas Yojana, the Jal Jeevan Mission coverage has increased from 3% to 75%, and approximately 13 lakh people have benefited from the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.



"I urge everyone to cast their votes for Biplab Kumar Deb and Dipak Majumder on April 19, and for Kriti Singh Debbarma on April 26, to ensure the victory of the Lotus symbol and to strengthen the hands of PM Modi. Let us unite to strengthen our country," he added.