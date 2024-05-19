Amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, authorities have disclosed a startling revelation: a total of Rs 8,889 crore worth of inducements seized across the nation with the aim of influencing voters, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

Leading the tally at 45 percent, drugs emerged as the primary component of these confiscations. The Election Commission reported the seizure of narcotics worth approximately Rs 3,959 crore.

In a statement, the poll authority highlighted the multifaceted nature of election influence, citing the influence of drugs, liquor, precious metals, freebies, and cash, which impact electoral processes to varying extents.

Special attention has been directed towards the seizure of narcotics and psychotropic substances, with the Commission noting a concerning trend wherein states and Union Territories transition from being mere transit points to consumption territories for drugs.

A noteworthy collaboration between the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad, Narcotics Control Bureau, and the Indian Coast Guard has resulted in three significant drug seizures totaling Rs 892 crore in just three days, according to the poll panel.

The breakdown of the seized items includes Rs 849.15 crore in cash, Rs 814.85 crore worth of liquor, drugs valued at Rs 3,958.85 crore, and precious metals amounting to Rs 1,260.33 crore.

Apart from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Delhi have also reported substantial drug seizures. Notably, on April 17, the Noida police dismantled a drug factory in Greater Noida, confiscating 26.7 kg of MDMA drug valued at Rs 150 crore and apprehending two foreign nationals.