As the political atmosphere heats up in Assam for the third phase of the election on May 7, the spotlight is on the construction of what promises to be India's longest river bridge in Dhubri. The bridge, stretching over the Brahmaputra River to connect Dhubri in Assam with Phulwari in Meghalaya, has become a focal point of electoral discourse, drawing attention from residents, politicians, and business stakeholders alike.

The 20-kilometer-long bridge, slated for completion by 2027, has emerged as a critical issue in the triangular contest involving the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the Assam Gana Parishad (AGP), and the Congress party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for this ambitious project in 2021, setting the stage for a transformative infrastructure development that promises to revolutionize travel and trade between Assam and Meghalaya.

Locals, including students, businessmen, and daily commuters, have expressed overwhelming support for the bridge, citing the current challenges posed by the reliance on boat transportation across the Brahmaputra. The arduous journey, often taking three to four hours by boat and facing disruptions during the monsoon season, has long been a hindrance to efficient trade and communication.

One resident shared, "The bridge will significantly reduce travel time to Meghalaya, making business operations much smoother. Transporting goods by boat is challenging, and this bridge will save us a lot of time and effort." Similarly, a student highlighted the safety and convenience benefits, noting, "Travelling by boat is time-consuming and risky. The bridge will enhance coordination and safety for residents of both Dhubri and Meghalaya."

The significance of the bridge has not gone unnoticed in the political arena, with each party vying for credit in its creation. Javed Islam of the AGP, aligning with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), lauded the NDA government's initiative, while Badruddin Ajmal of the AIUDF claimed his role in advocating for the project. The Congress party, too, has emphasized its contributions, underscoring the bridge's importance in their campaign rallies.