‘Mad dog has bitten them’: Riniki Bhuyan Sharma rejects Congress claims on foreign assets

Assam Chief Minister’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma on April 6 strongly rejected allegations by the Congress that she or her family hold foreign assets, using sharp language to accuse the Opposition of running a smear campaign.

“It seems that a mad dog has bitten them… they don’t have anything else to do except defaming people,” Sharma said, alleging that Congress leaders were relying on “AI-generated and totally photoshopped content” to target her family.

She said the accusations were part of a sustained effort over the past two years to malign her, despite her not being involved in politics. Calling the campaign “shameful”, she added that such actions by a “very veteran party” set a poor precedent.

Sharma dismissed the claims as legally untenable, citing provisions under the Indian Passport Act. She said India does not allow dual citizenship and ridiculed allegations that she held multiple passports or foreign nationality. “They are talking about three passports… I’m supposed to be an Egyptian national… it is like a mad dog running anywhere,” she said.

She also rejected claims of owning property in Dubai, questioning the credibility of the allegations. “They have given a room number in a hotel in Dubai. What kind of property is that? If I had a property, I would buy a house, but I don’t own a hotel room,” she said, adding that the Opposition had failed to verify facts.

Further, Sharma alleged that misinformation was being amplified with external backing and suggested the attacks were indirectly aimed at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. She said the Congress was showing signs of frustration and accused it of promoting a “wrong pattern in society”.

The remarks come amid a political row involving Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi. At a press conference on Sunday, Khera alleged that Sharma held three passports and that the family ran a Rs 52,000 crore business in the United States.

Gogoi had earlier raised questions on social media about alleged foreign assets, Dubai residency status and disclosure of wealth in election affidavits, saying the Chief Minister should welcome an investigation if there was nothing to hide.

Responding, Sarma denied the allegations and warned of legal action, invoking the St. Kitts forgery case as an example of past political fabrication. “Fabrication will be met with the full force of law — my legal team is already at work,” he said.

The exchange has sharpened political tensions ahead of the Assam Assembly elections scheduled for April 9, with counting set for May 4.